Maha: Cops save man who jumped in creek in Thane district

A police official said the three beat marshals in Kalwa received a message on Tuesday afternoon that a man had jumped into the Kharegaon creek. They rushed to his help with two boats and pulled him out of the water, the official said.The man told police that he decided to end his life over domestic issues.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-12-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 16:06 IST
Three police personnel in Thane district of Maharashtra saved the life of a 31-year-old man who had jumped into a creek to commit suicide, police said on Wednesday. A police official said the three beat marshals in Kalwa received a message on Tuesday afternoon that a man had jumped into the Kharegaon creek. ''They rushed to his help with two boats and pulled him out of the water,'' the official said.

The man told police that he decided to end his life over domestic issues. Police counselled him and handed him over to their counterparts in Bhiwandi, the official added.

