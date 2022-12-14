Left Menu

45-year-old woman dies day after man attacks her in Hyderabad

He also injured himself by slitting his throat during the incident in Miyapur area on Tuesday and all three of them were hospitalised, they said.After learning that the womans daughter was engaged to another man, the accused went to her house and argued with the woman and allegedly stabbed her with a knife and when her daughter intervened she also suffered injuries after being allegedly attacked by him, police said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-12-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 16:18 IST
45-year-old woman dies day after man attacks her in Hyderabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old woman, who was critically injured after a man attacked her and her daughter at their house, died at a hospital here on Wednesday, police said.

The man, from Repalle in Andhra Pradesh, was earlier engaged to the woman's daughter. He also injured himself by slitting his throat during the incident in the Miyapur area on Tuesday; they said all three were hospitalized.

After learning that the woman's daughter was engaged to another man, the accused went to her house and argued with the woman and allegedly stabbed her with a knife. When her daughter intervened she also suffered injuries after being allegedly attacked by him, police said. Later, the accused slit his throat.

The middle-aged woman, who was critically injured in the incident, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital today, a police official said, while adding the condition of her daughter was out of danger and the accused was still undergoing treatment.

The accused is yet to be interrogated over the incident and police are waiting for his recovery from the injuries.

Police earlier said the man and the woman's daughter, were engaged two years ago. But the woman did not like his behaviour following which their engagement was called off in the presence of elders.

Subsequently, the woman and her daughter shifted to Hyderabad, police said.

Locals informed the police about the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022