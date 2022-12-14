'Three shooters arrested in cloth merchant murder case,' says Punjab Police Chief

Police have arrested three out of five suspected shooters involved in the killing of a cloth merchant in Jalandhar district, the state's top police officer said on Wednesday.

Bhupinder Singh alias Timmy Chawla, 39, who was under police protection, was shot dead by five people on December 7 in Jalandhar's Nakodar. He had been given police protection after he had complained of getting extortion calls.

The mastermind of the crime has been identified as Amandeep Singh, a resident of Yuba county in California, Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav said.

One .30 bore pistol has also been recovered from the three men arrested, said Yadav.

Constable Mandeep Singh, who was deployed as Bhupinder's security guard, was also killed in the shootout.

The incident had drawn sharp reaction from the Opposition parties over the law and order situation in the state.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Yadav said that the Jalandhar Rural Police has worked out the case with the arrest of three shooters involved in the crime.

He said preliminary investigation has revealed that extortion calls on November 1 and November 8 were made by Amandeep Singh, who is originally from village Malrhi, a place close to Jalandhar.

Yadav said that Amandeep and a key associate of his, one Gurinder Singh Ginda, also a resident of the Malrhi village, were the two masterminds behind the murder.

Five shooters were engaged to kill Bhupinder, with Ginda arranging three .30 bore pistols for the shooters, said Yadav.

Shooters — who had come on two bikes – were identified as Pushkaran Singh alias Fauji, Kamaldeep Singh alias Deep, Manda Singh, Satpal, and Thakur.

Pushkaran, Kamaldeep, and Manda have been arrested, said the DGP.

Before the murder, two Bathinda-based men, Amrik Singh and Sajan, had done the recce of the area. Both are absconding, said Yadav.

One of the two SUVs used in recce has also been recovered, said police.

The two bikes used by the shooters were thrown into a canal. A search is on for them and they will be fished out soon, said police.

Yadav said the shooters roped in for the crime were not connected to any organised criminal gang. Bhupinder was the third police protectee to be shot dead in a little over a month.

Last month, Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in Amritsar. Soon after, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower named Pardeep Singh too was murdered in Faridkot.

