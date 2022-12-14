Left Menu

9 Kashmiri Pandits killed in J-K in 3 years: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 17:39 IST
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Nine Kashmiri Pandits have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir since 2020, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said four Kashmiri Pandits were killed in 2022 and as many in 2021, while one was killed in 2020.

The victims include a person belonging to Kashmiri Rajput community, he said.

Replying to another question, Rai said the Union home ministry has spent about Rs 2,815 crore for various aspects of security in Jammu and Kashmir in the last three years. The minister said Rs 1,267 crore was spent in 2019-20, Rs 611 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 936.095 crore in 2021-22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

