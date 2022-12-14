Changes being made to land laws to benefit common man: J-K LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said necessary changes were being made in land laws to benefit the common man as earlier legislations were ''very regressive''.

''The (old) land laws were very regressive and not framed with the interests of the people in mind. The changes which are necessary for benefiting common man are being made,'' Sinha told reporters here on the sidelines of a function. The LG was responding to a question about land lease holders in Jammu and Kashmir being asked to return the possession to the government.

Sings said 40 to 45 per cent litigation in the Union Territory was due to land records. ''We have carried out digitisation of the land records. Once the process is complete, the people here can live in peace,'' he added.

