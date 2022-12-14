Left Menu

Odisha: 2 minor girls fall into septic tank, die

Two minor sisters died on Wednesday after falling into an abandoned septic tank at Takarada in Ganjam district, police said on Wednesday. They had gone to their maternal grandfathers place, and fell into the uncovered tank while playing near it, said Uma Shankar Singh, Sub- Divisional Police Officer, Aska.

PTI | Ganjam | Updated: 14-12-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 18:48 IST
Two minor sisters died on Wednesday after falling into an abandoned septic tank at Takarada in Ganjam district, police said on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Dibyani Sethi and Jasomati Sethi, both aged five years. They had gone to their maternal grandfather’s place, and fell into the uncovered tank while playing near it, said Uma Shankar Singh, Sub- Divisional Police Officer, Aska. The villagers rescued the girls on being informed by the family members and took the minors to the community health centre, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

“We have registered a case of unnatural death at Badagada police station and started an investigation” the SDPO said, adding, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

