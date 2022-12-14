Elements attempting to generate funds for terror activities on police radar: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said some elements were attempting to generate funds for terror activities and are on the radar of the force.

He warned of stringent action against those found involved in the drug trade, saying Pakistan and its agencies were supplying narcotics to generate funds for terror activities and harm the young generation in the Union Territory.

“A number of terror funding cases have been busted in the recent past yet there are reports of some elements attempting to generate funds for terror activities who are on (our) constant radar,” the DGP said while addressing police personnel in the border district of Poonch.

The police chief said strict action will be taken against any officer or official found involved or helping the drug trade.

He also chaired a separate meeting of the police officers and directed them to maintain synergy with other security agencies to uproot terrorism, terrorist networks and narco-terrorism.

“Some people in the past have managed to cross the border (into Pakistan) and are in touch with their associates to revive the terror structure here. We have to make sure that no space is allowed to anyone linked with terror,” Singh said.

He stressed on utilising technical as well as human resources in tracking terrorists who managed to infiltrate from across the Line of Control (LoC).

He also directed monitoring and keeping vigilance on the terror support system to demolish the ecosystem.

The DGP, who was accompanied by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh and ADGP Police Headquarters, M K Sinha, also reviewed the security scenario of the district in the officers meeting besides interacting with public representatives, a police spokesman said.

Singh emphasised on strengthening of checkpoints on Mughal Road, linking the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with south Kashmir’s Shopian, and also on Jammu-Srinagar national highway to keep a check on the trafficking of drugs and weapons and other criminal activities.

“We have been moving forward successfully (in the fight against terrorism) and have now reached a final stage to realize the peaceful Jammu and Kashmir,' he said.

He said people in J-K have understood the designs of anti-peace elements and are not responding to any sponsored bandh call. He also appreciated the people of the district for maintaining the highest level of brotherhood.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)