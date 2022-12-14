Kerala Governor hosts Christmas get-together at Raj Bhavan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan hosted a Christmas get-together at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

While ruling and opposition leaders including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan did not turn up, a cross-section of society like religious leaders consisting of several bishops from various churches attended the get-together held in the evening and the high tea that followed.

However, Chief Secretary V P Joy and State Police Chief Anil Kant attended the event.

Governor Khan and the bishops cut a cake to celebrate the occasion.

