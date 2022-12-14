U.S. Senator Warren says crypto industry should follow money-laundering rules
Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 22:24 IST
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts on Wednesday said it is time for lawmakers to force cryptocurrency firms to follow the same money laundering rules as other financial institutions. The Democratic Senator's remarks came during a Congressional hearing investigating the recent collapse and U.S. charges against crypto exchange FTX.
Warren earlier in a statement said she and Republican Senator Roger Marshall from Kansas are introducing legislation aimed at closing crypto money laundering loopholes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
