Left Menu

U.S. Senator Warren says crypto industry should follow money-laundering rules

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 22:24 IST
U.S. Senator Warren says crypto industry should follow money-laundering rules

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts on Wednesday said it is time for lawmakers to force cryptocurrency firms to follow the same money laundering rules as other financial institutions. The Democratic Senator's remarks came during a Congressional hearing investigating the recent collapse and U.S. charges against crypto exchange FTX.

Warren earlier in a statement said she and Republican Senator Roger Marshall from Kansas are introducing legislation aimed at closing crypto money laundering loopholes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022