French TV regulator urges Eutelsat to stop broadcasting three Russian channels

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 22:28 IST
French broadcasting authority Arcom on Wednesday urged satellite company Eutelsat to stop carrying three Russian TV channels.

Arcom said it notified Eutelsat it needed to stop broadcasting Rossiya 1, Perviy Kanal and NTV, whose programmes on the war in Ukraine "include repeated incitement to hatred and violence and numerous shortcomings to honesty of information."

France's top administrative court last week ordered the regulator to review its initial decision over the distribution of the three channels in a win for Reporters Without Borders.

