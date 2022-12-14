Left Menu

Nashik: Six arrested for one-year-old murder

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 14-12-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 23:58 IST
Nashik: Six arrested for one-year-old murder
The Nashik city police has arrested six people for allegedly murdering a man a year ago for claiming life insurance sum of Rs 4 crore, an official said on Wednesday.

Ashok Suresh Bhalerao (46) was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Indiranagar jogging track on September 9 last year and died on the spot, a police official said.

But his brother expressed suspicion that it might not have been a simple hit-and-run accident. Probe revealed that six persons were part of the conspiracy to kill Bhalerao for misappropriating his term insurance of Rs 4 crore.

The accused were arrested this week and further probe is on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

