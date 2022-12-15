Honduras to sign agreement for U.N. anti-corruption mission
Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 04:40 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 04:40 IST
An agreement will be signed on Thursday to install a United Nations-backed anti-corruption mission in Honduras, the Central American country's foreign ministry said Wednesday.
The government had been negotiating with U.N. officials since May to create the international commission known as the CICIH. Honduran President Xiomara Castro met on Wednesday with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York.
