Honduras to sign agreement for U.N. anti-corruption mission

An agreement will be signed on Thursday to install a United Nations-backed anti-corruption mission in Honduras, the Central American country's foreign ministry said Wednesday.

The government had been negotiating with U.N. officials since May to create the international commission known as the CICIH. Honduran President Xiomara Castro met on Wednesday with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)