PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 15

- Chinese diplomats withdrawn over Manchester consulate assault - Hunt looks at prolonging energy aid for all companies

- Dominic Raab faces 5 new complaints over his behaviour - EY nominates heads of consulting and audit ahead of break-up vote

Overview - China has removed six officials from Britain who police wanted to question over the treatment of a man who said he was kicked and punched while protesting outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester, British foreign minister James Cleverly said.

- British finance minister Jeremy Hunt is exploring plans to keep providing all British businesses with help for their energy bills once winter has passed, in what would be a break with current government policy to limit such aid to "vulnerable industries" after March. - The scope of an investigation into the alleged bullying behaviour of British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been widened to include five further formal complaints, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesperson said on Wednesday.

- Professional services firm EY's global boss Carmine Di Sibio will run the firm's spun-out consulting business if partners vote in favour of a plan to break up the Big Four accounting group. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

