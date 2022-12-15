Left Menu

Man kills friend over Rs 10 in West Bengal's Siliguri

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 15-12-2022 11:14 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 11:13 IST
Man kills friend over Rs 10 in West Bengal's Siliguri
A 20-year-old man was bludgeoned to death with a rock in northern West Bengal's Siliguri allegedly by his friend over Rs 10, police said on Thursday.

The body of Ramprasad Saha was found in the Baikunthapur forest, they said.

During the investigation, it was found that Saha was an addict and used to visit the forest regularly to fulfil his need for substance abuse, police said.

He went to the forest on Monday with his friends Subrata Das, 22, and Ajay Roy, 24 -- all of whom are addicts, they said.

After getting high, Saha found he was out of money and then asked Subrata for Rs 10 to buy more drugs, they added.

Soon, a fight broke out and Subrata allegedly bludgeoned him to death with a stone, police said.

Officers of Ashighar outpost of Siliguri Metro Police arrested Subrata and Ajay on Wednesday night, following which the case was cracked, they said.

Police said they are examining the role of Ajay during the entire episode.

