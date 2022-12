BRIEF-HSBC Spokesperson Says Co Remains On Track To Hit All Financial Targets

HSBC Holdings PLC : * HSBC REMAINS ON TRACK TO HIT ALL OF FINANCIAL TARGETS, INCLUDING A RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY OF AT LEAST 12% FROM 2023 ONWARDS - SPOKESPERSON

* HSBC - EXPECT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO INITIALLY BE REINSTATED AT A LOWER LEVEL THAN HISTORICAL QUARTERLY DIVIDEND - SPOKESPERSON * HSBC SAYS INTENDS TO REVERT TO PAYING QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS IN 2023- SPOKESPERSON

* HSBC SAYS OTHER INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS DO NOT BELIEVE THERE IS ECONOMIC CASE FOR SPLITTING THE BANK - SPOKESPERSON * HSBC - GIVEN THE CURRENT RETURNS TRAJECTORY, TARGETING A DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO OF AROUND 50% FOR 2023 AND 2024 - SPOKESPERSON

