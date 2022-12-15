Maha: Man held for posing as land official, seeking bribe

A man who allegedly posed as a land department staffer and sought a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from a plot seller in Raigad was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau, an official said on Thursday.

The 45-year-old accused introduced himself as a ''land record officer'' to a man who sold his land in Dhotregaon on Karjat in Raigad district and wanted the plot to be measured, he said.

''The accused sought Rs 3 lakh to measure the land and issue a certificate. He was held on Wednesday while accepting Rs 1 lakh. A case was registered with Karjat police station,'' he said.

