Outgoing MBVV commissioner Date thanks people for support, hails CCTV donation

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-12-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 13:36 IST
Outgoing Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police commissioner Sadanand Date on Thursday said the commissionerate was formed amid the COVID-19 pandemic in October 2020 but wholehearted support from people ensured law and order and peace.

Date, who will take over as Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad chief, has been replaced by senior Indian Police Service official Madhukar Pandey.

Date thanked people for donating 5,700 CCTV cameras to the police for law and order monitoring under the 'Ek Camera Shehrasaathi' programme.

Pandey said the emphasis will be on using technology to maintain peace, curb crimes and provide relief to people.

