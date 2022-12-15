Left Menu

Woman found in house with throat slit in UP village

Superintendent of Police SP Abhinandan said that Bhola Devi was found with her throat slit and was killed the previous night. The body has been sent for post mortem examination, said the SP According to the police, Bhola Devis father had gone to sleep in the fields at night and when he came back, he found the door of the room where she slept open.

PTI | Banda(Up) | Updated: 15-12-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 14:01 IST
Woman found in house with throat slit in UP village
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit at her house in Hardauli village of Baberu Police Station area, police said on Thursday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinandan said that Bhola Devi was found with her throat slit and was killed the previous night. ''It appears that she was murdered by an unknown person on Wednesday night. Sniffer dogs and a forensic team are investigating on the spot. The body has been sent for post mortem examination,'' said the SP According to the police, Bhola Devi's father had gone to sleep in the fields at night and when he came back, he found the door of the room where she slept open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022