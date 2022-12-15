Over 60 lakh public grievances against various states, UTs in past 3 years: Govt

Over 60 lakh public grievances were received against various states and Union territories between 2020 and November this year, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

''About 60,15,388 complaints have been received on Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) during the last three years from 01.01.2020 to 30.11.2022,'' Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

The CPGRAMS allows filing of public grievances online against central and states governments department.

The government is sensitive towards the timely and effective disposal of grievances, he said.

Of the total receipts, 4,72,866 grievances were pending, the minister said.

The highest 12,54,960 grievances were raised against Uttar Pradesh during the period (of which 40,078 were pending disposal), 5,60,139 against Maharashtra (67,465 pending), 4,73,940 against Delhi (26,846 pending), 3,90,041 against West Bengal (48,955 pending), 3,57,574 against Gujarat (25,667 pending) and 3,55,724 against Rajasthan (8,985 pending disposal) among others.

As many as 3,40,954 grievances raised during the period were related to Madhya Pradesh (of which 19,618 were pending disposal), 3,21,365 were against Bihar (44,461 pending) and 2,72,552 against Tamil Nadu (12,325 pending) among others, according to the minister's reply.

A total of 2,42,156 public grievances were received against Haryana (22,510 pending disposal), 2,40,655 against Karnataka (14,907 pending), 1,19,122 against Telangana (2,770 pending), 94,326 against Andhra Pradesh (17,851 pending) and 78,308 against Chhattisgarh (2,503 pending) among others, In order to check the quality of disposal, CPGRAMS provides facility to the citizens to record their feedback on the portal and if a disposal is rated as poor, the option to file an appeal to the next higher authority is enabled, Singh said. The government has also set up call centre to get citizen feedback on disposed of grievances, he said. Citizens can also get the appeal filed through the call centre if they are not satisfied with the disposal of the grievance, he said. During January 2021 to November 2022, a total of 2,40,932 appeals have been filed against 40,73,464 grievances disposed of during this period, the minister said. The government has taken several measures to sensitise Grievance Redressing Officers (GROs) and to strengthen their capacity to handle the grievances effectively, Singh said.

