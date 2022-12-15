Ankara approaching 'positive point' to sell Turkmen gas through Turkey -Erdogan
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted on Thursday as saying that Ankara was getting close to a "positive point" on selling Turkmen gas to European markets through Turkey and that talks on the issue could be concluded early in 2023.
Broadcaster Haberturk reported Erdogan as saying in an interview after a trip to Turkmenistan that the energy ministers from Turkey, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan would discuss the details of the project.
