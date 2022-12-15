Tamilnad Mercantile Bank inks pact with Kotak Mahindra General Insurance

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has partnered with Kotak Mahindra General Insurance company to retail its general insurance products to customers, the bank said on Thursday.

With a view to offer customer-centric choices in every product, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank executed the agreement for marketing the general insurance products under the tie-up with Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Ltd.

''we feel that this tie-up arrangement for delivery of general insurance products is a momentous occasion for the bank,'' Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd MD and chief executive officer S Krishnan said in a bank statement.

