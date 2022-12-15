Left Menu

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank inks pact with Kotak Mahindra General Insurance

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-12-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 15:53 IST
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank inks pact with Kotak Mahindra General Insurance
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has partnered with Kotak Mahindra General Insurance company to retail its general insurance products to customers, the bank said on Thursday.

With a view to offer customer-centric choices in every product, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank executed the agreement for marketing the general insurance products under the tie-up with Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Ltd.

''we feel that this tie-up arrangement for delivery of general insurance products is a momentous occasion for the bank,'' Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd MD and chief executive officer S Krishnan said in a bank statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022