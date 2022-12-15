Left Menu

Ukrainian military: Russia wants prolonged war in Ukraine

Russia is seeking to turn the war in Ukraine into a long military confrontation and is training new divisions on the territory of neighbouring Belarus, a senior Ukrainian military officer said on Thursday. Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov told a news briefing that despite the training in Belarus, the likelihood of a military operation being launched from Belarusian territory remained low.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 15-12-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 15:58 IST
Ukrainian military: Russia wants prolonged war in Ukraine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia is seeking to turn the war in Ukraine into a long military confrontation and is training new divisions on the territory of neighbouring Belarus, a senior Ukrainian military officer said on Thursday.

Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov told a news briefing that despite the training in Belarus, the likelihood of a military operation being launched from Belarusian territory remained low. "The Kremlin ... is seeking to turn the conflict into a prolonged armed confrontation," Gromov said.

He did not say what the Kremlin's aim might be in extending the already nearly 10-month-old war. Ukrainian officials have suggested the Kremlin is desperate for victories to hold up to the Russian public after suffering a series of military setbacks, including a retreat from the southern city of Kherson after months of occupation.

"The enemy is shelling Kherson, trying to pretend to be active in the north. They are crawling like zombies on our positions in (the eastern city of) Bakhmut, creating pressure in the south of the Donetsk region," Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential office, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "They understand that if they do not stretch the front now, then this winter will be a disaster for them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022