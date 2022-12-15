Left Menu

Minor found dead in UP’s Bhadohi, police suspect rape

Prima facie, it appears to be case of rape before murder, the SP said. A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated, he said, the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Updated: 15-12-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 16:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The naked body of a missing eight-year-old girl bearing injury marks on her private parts was found in a village here on Thursday, with police suspecting she was raped.

The girl went missing from a wedding in her neighbourhood on Wednesday evening, Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said, "Her blood-soaked naked body was recovered on Thursday some distance from her house in an area under Chauri Police station," he said.

The body has injury marks on the private parts. Prima facie, it appears to be case of rape before murder, the SP said. A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated, he said, the body has been sent for post-mortem.

