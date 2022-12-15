Boris Becker freed from UK prison, to be deported -PA Media
Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 16:38 IST
German tennis star Boris Becker has been freed from a British prison and will be deported from the country, PA Media reported on Thursday.
In April, Becker was jailed for two years and six months by a London court for hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds of assets after he was declared bankrupt.
