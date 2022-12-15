Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Teen held for abducting, raping, killing 8-year-old girl

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 15-12-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 17:13 IST
Chhattisgarh: Teen held for abducting, raping, killing 8-year-old girl
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A teen boy was held on Thursday for allegedly abducting, raping and murdering an 8-year-old girl in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Thursday.

The girl had gone missing on December 7, after which a kidnapping case was registered at Vidhan Sabha police station, he said.

Her body was found on a vacant plot in Saddu locality on December 13 and the post mortem report stated strangulation as the cause of death as well as the minor being sexually assaulted before the killing, said Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal.

''We have held a 14-year-old boy for abducting, raping and killing the girl. We had rounded him up for questioning based on leads from CCTV footage from the spot. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime,'' the SSP said.

He has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape) and 201 (destruction of evidence) as well as relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022