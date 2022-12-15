Chhattisgarh: Teen held for abducting, raping, killing 8-year-old girl

A teen boy was held on Thursday for allegedly abducting, raping and murdering an 8-year-old girl in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Thursday.

The girl had gone missing on December 7, after which a kidnapping case was registered at Vidhan Sabha police station, he said.

Her body was found on a vacant plot in Saddu locality on December 13 and the post mortem report stated strangulation as the cause of death as well as the minor being sexually assaulted before the killing, said Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal.

''We have held a 14-year-old boy for abducting, raping and killing the girl. We had rounded him up for questioning based on leads from CCTV footage from the spot. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime,'' the SSP said.

He has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape) and 201 (destruction of evidence) as well as relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

