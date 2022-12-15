Air Marshal lauds efforts for excellence in training

Indian Air Force Training Command chief Air Marshal Manvendra Singh on Thursday appreciated the personnel of Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) here for their continued efforts towards excellence in training.

In his address to the personnel, Singh exhorted everyone to continue exhibiting excellence for enhancing the operational capability of the IAF during this transformational phase Singh was on a 2-day visit to the AFAC from December 14 and was presented with a guard of honour by air warriors, an official release said.

During the visit, the Air Marshal reviewed the training, maintenance and administrative aspect of the college.

He inaugurated a new building of the Air Force Hospital, the release said.

