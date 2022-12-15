CENTCOM Commander meets Pakistan Army chief Gen Munir

A top US general met Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir on Thursday and discussed the security situation in the region as well as other related matters of mutual interest.

Commander Central Command (CENTCOM) General Michael Erik Kurilla met General Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the army said in a statement.

''Matters of mutual interest, regional stability and security situation, defence and security cooperation particularly military-to-military ties were discussed during the meeting,” the statement said.

The US military official ''acknowledged Pakistan's achievements in fight against terrorism, flood relief and contributions for regional peace,'' it said.

The delegation was also scheduled to visit Torkham border point with Afghanistan where the Pakistan Army was to apprise him on counter-terrorism and border management mechanisms in place along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border.

Earlier, the visiting general laid a floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument. A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour to him.

It was the first high-level military visit by the US after the new army chief took charge last month.

A formerly warm relationship between the US and Pakistan frayed due to Pakistan's support for the Taliban in Afghanistan and the presence of large numbers of militants on its soil. Americans have been particularly upset with Pakistan since 2011, after al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden was found and killed there.

After a hiatus of a few years, Pakistan and the US have started to re-engage. Over the past few months, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and then Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa met with Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

