Focus would be on tackling organised crime, cyber issues, narcotics, says new Navi Mumbai top cop

New Navi Mumbai police commissioner Milind Bharambe on Thursday said his focus would be on tackling organised crime, cyber crime and narcotics to ensure people are safe and secure.Bharambe, who took over from Bipin Kumar Singh, also said he would strive to ensure police services like character and passport verification are done in a time-bound manner.He sought the cooperation of the people and his staff to maintain law and order and peace.It commissioners post is a big responsibility.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-12-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 18:39 IST
New Navi Mumbai police commissioner Milind Bharambe on Thursday said his focus would be on tackling organised crime, cyber crime and narcotics to ensure people are safe and secure.

Bharambe, who took over from Bipin Kumar Singh, also said he would strive to ensure police services like character and passport verification are done in a time-bound manner.

He sought the cooperation of the people and his staff to maintain law and order and peace.

''It (commissioner's post) is a big responsibility. Women, senior citizens and children must feel safe in Navi Mumbai. The top priority would be to tackle organised crime, cyber crime, narcotics to create a safe and secure atmosphere,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

