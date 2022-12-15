Case filed against unidentified person for shooting video of woman

A case has been registered against an unidentified person for trying to shoot video of a woman in the toilet at a prominent national institute here, police said on Thursday.

A First Information Report was registered under IPC section 354-D (stalking) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, said an official.

''The woman was visiting the institute for some project work. Ten days ago while in the toilet she noticed that someone from the adjacent toilet block was shooting video using a mobile phone through the gap near the floor and raised alarm,'' he added. But the person fled before she could catch him.

''We are checking CCTV footage at the premises,'' the official added.

