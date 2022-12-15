Left Menu

Case filed against unidentified person for shooting video of woman

A case has been registered against an unidentified person for trying to shoot video of a woman in the toilet at a prominent national institute here, police said on Thursday.A First Information Report was registered under IPC section 354-D stalking and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, said an official.The woman was visiting the institute for some project work.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-12-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 19:18 IST
Case filed against unidentified person for shooting video of woman
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against an unidentified person for trying to shoot video of a woman in the toilet at a prominent national institute here, police said on Thursday.

A First Information Report was registered under IPC section 354-D (stalking) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, said an official.

''The woman was visiting the institute for some project work. Ten days ago while in the toilet she noticed that someone from the adjacent toilet block was shooting video using a mobile phone through the gap near the floor and raised alarm,'' he added. But the person fled before she could catch him.

''We are checking CCTV footage at the premises,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022