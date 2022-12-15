Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, December 15: * HC reserved its judgement on a batch of petitions challenging the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces.

* Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar told the HC that a money laundering probe initiated against him following a case of disproportionate assets cannot be sustained, and accused the Enforcement Directorate of taking action after waiting for two years because of the upcoming state assembly elections in May.

* HC reserved its order on an appeal by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray challenging a single judge's decision dismissing his plea against an Election Commission's interim order freezing the Shiv Sena name and election symbol.

* Observing that the right to life includes the right to health, the HC has directed the insurance regulator to call a meeting of all insurance companies to design health insurance schemes for people with disabilities and introduce them preferably within two months.

* HC said it would pass an order on a public interest litigation (PIL) against the permission accorded to Sikhs to carry kirpans while travelling on civilian flights in India.

* HC sought to know the Centre’s stand on a plea seeking an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against several persons, including former DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan who are facing prosecution in a multi-crore bank loan scam case, for allegedly indulging in terror funding.

