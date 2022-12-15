K’taka govt enhances cash award for police informers

The Karnataka government on Thursday enhanced the cash award from the existing Rs 20,000 to Rs 5 lakh to police informers.

The decision was taken after taking into account that Rs 20,000 was too low an amount to reward to those private individuals other than police officers who give vital tip-off pertaining to serious offences such as national security, law and order, drug-trafficking, arms-smuggling, atrocities on women and children, the government order said.

The government said the Director General of Police would use his discretionary powers to spend money ‘sparingly’. The fund should be utilised within the sanctioned budget and the DGP’s permission should be sought before utilising the amount, the order read.

