Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION DEL61 DEF-MISSILE-AGNI India test-fires Agni-V ballistic missile New Delhi: India on Thursday successfully test fired nuclear-capable Agni-V ballistic missile having a range of over 5,000 km, marking a significant boost to the country's strategic deterrence, people familiar with the development said.

DEL58 PM-GANDHI-UN Every Indian proud to see Mahatma Gandhi's bust at UN: PM Modi New Delhi: Every Indian is proud to see the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

DEL57 PM-GOOD-GOVERNANCE Our endeavour is to increase impact of governance, reduce interference of govt: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it has always been his government's endeavour to increase the impact of governance and reduce the interference of the government in every citizen's life.

DEL37 IAF-MEGAEXERCISE-NORTHEAST IAF carries out air exercise in Northeastern region; gets last of 36 Rafale jets New Delhi: The Indian Air Force, bolstered by its full complement of Rafale combat jets, on Thursday launched a major exercise covering the Northeastern region amid a fresh spike of border tension with China along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh.

PAR11 RS-JUDGES-APPOINTMENT Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Rijiju New Delhi: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that the issue of vacancies and appointments in the higher judiciary would continue to linger till such time a new system is created for the same.

DEL63 DL-LDALL MEHRAULI KILLING Mehrauli killing: DNA reports show bones from forest belong to Shraddha Walkar, say police New Delhi: Police on Thursday claimed to have gathered some key evidence in the Mehrauli murder case, saying the DNA samples extracted from the bones recovered from a forest area and from the blood traces found at the house where Shraddha Walkar was murdered have matched with samples of her father.

DEL47 LSQ-NCM-GOVT No proposal to grant constitutional status to National Commission for Minorities: Govt in LS New Delhi: The government on Thursday told the Lok Sabha that there is no proposal at present to grant constitutional status to the National Commission for Minorities.

CAL13 BH-2ND LD HOOCH 'Jo piyega woh marega': Bihar CM after hooch tragedy toll rises Patna: After Bihar’s hooch tragedy toll climbed to 26, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday warned that if people drink spurious liquor, they will die.

PAR15 LS-ST BILL-TAMIL NADU LS passes bill to grant ST status to Narikoravan, Kurivikkaran communities in Tamil Nadu New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to grant Scheduled Tribe status to Narikoravan and Kurivikkaran communities in Tamil Nadu.

CAL27 DEF-INDIA-KAZAKHSTAN-EXERCISE India, Kazakhstan start joint military drill in Meghalaya Shillong: The armies of India and Kazakhstan on Thursday began a fortnight-long joint exercise in Meghalaya, a senior defence officer said here.

DEL55 RSQ-SPACE ISRO launched 177 foreign satellites between 2018-22 New Delhi: ISRO has successfully launched 177 foreign satellites during the last five years, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

DEL56 RSQ-COLLEGIUM-NAMES 20 names recommended for HC judges returned to SC Collegium for reconsideration: Govt New Delhi: The government has ''referred back'' 20 names recommended for appointment as high court judges to the Supreme Court Collegium, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

DEL62 BIZ-GAMBIA-MAIDEN PHARMA-GOVT Gambia children deaths: Maiden Pharma's cough syrup samples found to be of standard quality, says govt New Delhi: Cough syrup samples of Maiden Pharmaceuticals have been found to be of standard quality, the government has told Parliament, weeks after the WHO alerted that the firm's cough syrups could potentially be linked to the death of children in Gambia.

LEGAL LGD33 UP-COURT-MUKHTAR ANSARI Ex-MLA Mukhtar Ansari gets 10 years in prison in connection with murder of Cong leader's brother Ghazipur (UP): A district court here on Thursday sentenced gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and an accomplice to 10 years in prison under the Gangsters Act in connection with the murder of Congress leader Ajay Rai's brother.

LGD17 SC-GODHRA-LD BAIL SC grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to a convict serving life imprisonment in the 2002 Godhra train coach burning case, noting that he has been in jail for the last 17 years.

FOREIGN FGN31 UK-COURT-LD NIRAV Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition to India in UK Supreme Court London: Nirav Modi, the fugitive diamond merchant wanted in India to stand trial on fraud and money laundering charges, on Thursday suffered another setback in his legal battle against his extradition as the High Court here denied him permission to appeal against the move in the UK Supreme Court.

FGN45 JAISHANKAR-GUTERRES-UNSC-REFORM EAM Jaishankar thanks UN chief Guterres for highlighting reforming of UNSC United Nations: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday thanked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for highlighting the growing desire of a majority of member countries for reforming the Security Council, the UN's top organ.

FGN48 LANKA-INDIA-LD NAVY CHIEF Indian Navy chief holds discussions with top political and defence leadership in Lanka to boost bilateral military ties Colombo: Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar has held discussions with senior political and defence leadership of Sri Lanka, including President Ranil Wickremesinghe, on furthering defence cooperation between the two nations. PTI NB NB

