Massachusetts man sentenced to 33 months for unlawful export of defense articles to Turkey

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 21:17 IST
A Massachusetts man was sentenced to 33 months for a scheme to illegally export defense technical data to foreign nationals in Turkey in connection with fraudulent manufacturing of components used by the U.S. military, the Justice Department said.

Arif Ugur, 53, of Cambridge, had pleaded guilty in August to wire fraud and illegally exporting defense articles to Turkey, the Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday. His time in prison would be followed by two years of supervised release, the statement added.

