Massachusetts man sentenced to 33 months for unlawful export of defense articles to Turkey
Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 21:17 IST
A Massachusetts man was sentenced to 33 months for a scheme to illegally export defense technical data to foreign nationals in Turkey in connection with fraudulent manufacturing of components used by the U.S. military, the Justice Department said.
Arif Ugur, 53, of Cambridge, had pleaded guilty in August to wire fraud and illegally exporting defense articles to Turkey, the Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday. His time in prison would be followed by two years of supervised release, the statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Massachusetts
- Turkey
- the Justice Department
- Cambridge
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sweden, Finland and Turkey have made progress on NATO membership, Sweden says
Turkey says it welcomes Nordics' tougher terror stance in NATO bids
Turkey says Sweden, Finland must still do more to secure NATO membership
Germany calls on Turkey to refrain from incursion into northern Syria
Turkey: more steps needed for nod to Nordic states' NATO bid