Six-year-old boy killed by leopard in J'khand

A child was killed by a leopard in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, the second such incident in Palamu division in less than a week, officials said on Thursday.

The big cat pounced on the six-year-old boy, identified as Vikram Turi, when he was returning home in Rodo village in Bhandariya area after buying biscuits from a local shop on Wednesday evening and dragged him to a distance.

Villagers said the leopard had eaten half the body of the boy.

Garhwa Divisional Forest Officer Shashi Kumar said the body was sent for post-mortem examination, and help has been sought from Palamu Tiger Reserve authorities to catch the leopard. Local forest officials have provided an interim relief of Rs 10,000 to the next of kin of the deceased, and adequate compensation would be given as per the government's provision after completion of necessary formalities.

On December 10, a 12-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Chipadohar area in Barwadih block of Latehar district under Palamu division.

The girl was returning home after buying a notebook and pen from a village shop when the big cat pounced on her. Villagers raised an alarm because of which it fled but the girl sustained grievous injuries and later died at a local hospital while undergoing treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)