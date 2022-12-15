2 excise and taxation officials held for graft in Punjab's Ludhiana

Two officials of the Excise and Taxation Department were arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh, police said on Thursday.

A spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said Excise and Taxation Officer Sandeep Singh and Inspector Vishal Sharma were posted in the goods and services tax wing of the department in Ludhiana.

They were arrested on the complaint of Ravinder Kumar, a resident of Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, he said.

The complainant alleged that the officials were demanding a bribe of Rs 15 lakh in lieu of writing off a fine imposed on his firm. The deal was struck at Rs 12 lakh.

The spokesperson further said after verifying this complaint, a vigilance team laid a trap and both the accused were caught red-handed while accepting Rs 5 lakh as a first installment of the bribe.

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused, said the spokesperson.

