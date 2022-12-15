Left Menu

2 excise and taxation officials held for graft in Punjab's Ludhiana

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 15-12-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 22:07 IST
2 excise and taxation officials held for graft in Punjab's Ludhiana
  • Country:
  • India

Two officials of the Excise and Taxation Department were arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh, police said on Thursday.

A spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said Excise and Taxation Officer Sandeep Singh and Inspector Vishal Sharma were posted in the goods and services tax wing of the department in Ludhiana.

They were arrested on the complaint of Ravinder Kumar, a resident of Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, he said.

The complainant alleged that the officials were demanding a bribe of Rs 15 lakh in lieu of writing off a fine imposed on his firm. The deal was struck at Rs 12 lakh.

The spokesperson further said after verifying this complaint, a vigilance team laid a trap and both the accused were caught red-handed while accepting Rs 5 lakh as a first installment of the bribe.

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused, said the spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
4
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022