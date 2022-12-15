Left Menu

Delhi acid attack: NCW issues notice to Amazon, Flipkart

The National Commission for Women on Thursday issued summons to e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart over the alleged sale of acid on their platforms, a day after a teenage girl was attacked with acid in west Delhi.

Updated: 15-12-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 22:28 IST
Delhi acid attack: NCW issues notice to Amazon, Flipkart
  • India

The National Commission for Women on Thursday issued summons to e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart over the alleged sale of acid on their platforms, a day after a teenage girl was attacked with acid in west Delhi. The commission has scheduled a hearing with the Country Head of Amazon India and CEO of Flipkart India Pvt Ltd on December 23 at 2 PM during which they are required to appear in person, the NCW said in a tweet.

The Supreme Court had in 2013 banned over-the-counter sale of acid at retail outlets.

Two masked men on a bike flung acid on the teen minutes after she left her home for school on Wednesday, leaving her with serious injuries. The police have arrested three men and found that the main accused, Sachin Arora had procured the acid on Flipkart. The Delhi Police also issued a notice to Flipkart after it was found the acid thrown on the girl was purchased from the e-commerce site.

The Delhi Commission for Women also issued notices to Amazon and Flipkart for allegedly allowing the sale of acid on their platform.

The Flipkart condemned the acid attack on the girl and said it has blacklisted the seller from its platform and is extending all support to the probe agencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

