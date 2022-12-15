HC directs cops to expedite probe against filmmaker Shirish Kunder for 2017 remarks against Adityanath

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday pulled up the Lucknow police for delay in probe into a case against filmmaker Shirish Kunder who allegedly made derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2017, and directed them to expedite the investigation.

A bench of Justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Vivek Kumar Singh observed, “We have legitimate expectation that the investigating officer shall conduct and conclude the investigation fairly, impartially and strictly in accordance with law and parties shall cooperate in the investigation.” “It is needless to say that if any of the parties does not cooperate in the investigation, appropriate steps may be taken by the investigating officer as provided under law. In view of above, writ petition is disposed of,” the bench added. The bench passed the order on a writ petition moved by Amit Kumar Tiwari, the secretary of an NGO. Tiwari had lodged an FIR with Hazratganj police station on March 23, 2017 alleging that Kunder compared Adityanath with don Dawood Ibrahim and also lowered dignity of CBI and RBI.

Filing the petition, he said that even after five years, the probe is yet not concluded.

Responding to this, additional government counsel Shiv Nath Tilhari argued that the investigating officer was conducting the probe in accordance with law and it was expected that it should be concluded with expedition subject to cooperation of the parties. In a series of tweets, which were later deleted, Kunder had written, “Hoping a goon will stop rioting once he’s allowed to rule is like expecting a rapist to stop raping once he’s allowed to rape (sic)”.

In another tweet, he had said: “Going by the logic of making a goon as CM so that he behaves, Dawood can be CBI director. And Mallya - RBI Governor (sic).” Kunder had also apologised for his remarks unconditionally.

