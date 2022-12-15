Left Menu

Waqf law not applicable in Shringar Gauri worship case, argues Hindu side

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 15-12-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 22:58 IST
Waqf law not applicable in Shringar Gauri worship case, argues Hindu side
  • Country:
  • India

The Waqf Act cannot be applied in the civil revision petition filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee in the suit of five Hindu women seeking regular worship of Shringar Gauri and other deities in Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque compound as it is not a dispute between two Muslims, the counsel for the Hindu side said on Thursday.

As the hearing in the case resumed on Thursday, the counsel also said that the disputed structure is not a Waqf property.

Justice J J Munir fixed December 16 as the next date of hearing in the AIMC's civil revision petition that has challenged a Varanasi court order turning down its objections to the maintainability of the suit filed by the Hindu women.

These women have sought permission to regularly worship Shringar Gauri and other deities in Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque compound.

Earlier, petitioner AIMC, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, had opposed the claim of the Hindu side on the plea that the suit before the lower court is barred under the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which provides that no suit can be filed seeking conversion of any religious place as existed on August 15, 1947.

The district judge Varanasi had on September 12 this year dismissed the plea of AIMC filed challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the five Hindu plaintiffs.

Challenging the September 12 order of the district court, the present revision petition was filed by AIMC before the High Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
4
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022