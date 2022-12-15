Left Menu

Mumbai: Man killed during quarrel over payment of charges at public toilet

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 23:09 IST
A man was allegedly killed by the caretaker of a public toilet here during a quarrel over payment of charges, police said on Thursday. The incident took place late Wednesday night near the public toilet in front of a bus stand in central Mumbai's Dadar area, an official said. The victim, Rahul Pawar, used the toilet and was leaving without paying when caretaker Vishwajeet stopped him and the two had a heated argument.

Pawar allegedly tried to attack him with a knife, and the latter allegedly hit him back on the head with a wooden rod, killing him on the spot. Matunga Police arrested Singh after questioning. Further investigation is on, the official said.

