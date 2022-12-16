Left Menu

U.S. military to expand training of Ukrainian forces in Germany

Ryder said the training focus will be to use systems already in the field rather than weapons that could be delivered in the future. Earlier this week, Reuters reported that the United States is finalizing plans to offer Ukraine the Patriot missile defense system -- one of the most advanced systems, and one which could require months of training.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 03:33 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 03:33 IST
U.S. military to expand training of Ukrainian forces in Germany

(Adds details) WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) -

The U.S. military announced on Thursday it will expand wartime training in Germany of Ukrainian military personnel fighting Russia's invasion with a focus on joint maneuver and combined arms operations. Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said the training of about 500 Ukrainians a month will start in January, building on more than 15,000 Ukrainian forces trained by the United States and its allies since April.

The new training push will be on top of efforts to teach Ukrainians to operate billions of dollars worth of specialized Western military equipment that the United States and its NATO allies have provided since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24. "Combined arms maneuver training is a logical next step in our ongoing training efforts," Ryder said, referring to training on how to attack an enemy with multiple capabilities at once.

The 7th Army Training Command headquartered in Grafenwoehr, Germany will carry out the initiative at U.S. ranges in Germany, the Pentagon said. Ryder said the training focus will be to use systems already in the field rather than weapons that could be delivered in the future.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported that the United States is finalizing plans to offer Ukraine the Patriot missile defense system -- one of the most advanced systems, and one which could require months of training. Ukraine has asked its Western partners for air defenses, including U.S.-made Patriot systems, to protect it from heavy Russian missile bombardment including against its energy infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Ukrainian military: Russia seeks long confrontation in Ukraine

Ukrainian military: Russia seeks long confrontation in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022