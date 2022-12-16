DIARY-Top Economic Events to Feb. 22

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16 SAN FRANCISCO - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in virtual conversation, "Inflation, the Economy and the Federal Reserve" hosted by the American Enterprise Institute – 1700 GMT. LISBON - Bank of Portugal unveils the December Economic Bulletin with Governor Mario Centeno in news conference – 1100 GMT. VIENNA - European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann holds a new conference the day after a scheduled rate-setting meeting. - 0900 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT MONDAY, DECEMBER 19 MADRID - European Central Bank Vice-President Luis de Guindos speaks at Forum Europa in Madrid – 0800 GMT. OSLO - Speech by Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache for regional network – 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Dec. 20) TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20 BRATISLAVA - ECB's policymaker Peter Kazimir speaks as the National Bank of Slovakia presents is quarterly macroeconomic outlook – 0900 GMT. PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for December – 1330 GMT. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on Oct. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT MONDAY, DECEMBER 26 TOKYO - Speech by Governor of the Bank of Japan Haruhiko Kuroda at the Meeting of Councillors of Keidanren in Tokyo. TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Dec. 19-20 policy meeting - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of December 13-14, 2022 – 1900 GMT. THURSDAY, JANUARY 5 NEW ORLEANS - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives welcome remarks before the Federal Reserve "Day Ahead" Conference on Financial Markets and Institutions - 1420 GMT. FRIDAY, JANUARY 6 DURHAM, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before the N.C. Chamber Economic Forum – 1715 GMT. NEW ORLEANS - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in "Global Economic Outlook" panel hosted by the National Association for Business Economics at the American Economic Association Annual Meeting - 1615 GMT. NEW ORLEANS - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in panel, "Lessons from the Pandemic: Two Years Out" hosted by the International Banking, Economics and Finance Association at the American Economic Association annual meeting - 2030 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 10 STOCKHOLM - Tiff Macklem Governor of the Bank of Canada is a panellist at Sveriges Riksbank's International Symposium on Central Bank Independence – 1010 GMT STOCKHOLM - The Swedish central bank organises an international symposium to mark the end of Stefan Ingves’ time as Riksbank governor - 0930 GMT. THURSDAY, JANUARY 12 RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before the Virginia Bankers Association/Virginia Chamber of Commerce Financial Forecast event – 1740 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 17 TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Jan. 18) WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting – 0800 GMT. THURSDAY, JANUARY 19 OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision – 0900 GMT. SUNDAY, JANUARY 22 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Dec. 19 and 20 - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, JANUARY 24 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for January – 1330 GMT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jan. 17-18 policy meeting - 2350 GMT FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report – 1500 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1600 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 31 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Feb. 1) WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2 FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1200 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

** QUEBEC CITY, Canada – Speech by Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem at CFA Society Quebec – 1745 GMT. WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 1 - 0800 GMT THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. February 2023 Monetary policy report will be published - 0830 GMT WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16 OSLO - Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives her annual address "Economic perspectives" to the Supervisory Council of Norges Bank and invited guests – 1700 GMT. FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion will be published - 0830 GMT TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February – 1330 GMT. WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement - 0100 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Finland ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

