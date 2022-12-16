Ardi Barnard appointed as NZ’s next Consul-General to Shanghai

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of Ardi Barnard as New Zealand's next Consul-General to Shanghai.

"China is one of New Zealand's most significant relationships," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"As we mark 50 years of diplomatic relations between our nations, we recognise our significant economic, people-to-people, and cultural connections.

"The Consulate-General in Shanghai is located within China's commercial and financial centre, and its most populous city. It is an important location for our business community, and a vital market for Aotearoa New Zealand's exporters.

"We continue to support New Zealand companies, including many iwi businesses, in order to further boost and diversify our growing exports, and provide greater economic security to all New Zealanders," Nanaia Mahuta said.

Ardi Barnard is a senior diplomat with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and has most recently been serving as lead adviser in the Ministry's Auckland office. He has also recently served as the consular case operations manager for the Afghanistan Departures Taskforce.

Mr Barnard has had several overseas postings including in Riyadh and Cairo, and as Deputy Head of Mission in Seoul.

He takes up his new role in February.

