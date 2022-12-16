Left Menu

3 charged in toddler's slaying in California gang gun battle

A fourth suspect, Keison Lee, was killed in a separate shooting last month.The defendants are part of the rival Chopper City and Eddy Rock gangs out of San Francisco, District Attorney Nancy OMalley said during a news conference Thursday.Green and Bivins, who are allegedly members of the Chopper City gang, were driving in an Infiniti along the freeway, while Jackson and Lee, alleged members of the Eddy Rock gang, were in a Nissan Altima, prosecutors said.A shot fired from the Infiniti missed the Altima, prosecutors said, and instead went through the windshield of the Wu familys car.

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 16-12-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 10:32 IST
3 charged in toddler's slaying in California gang gun battle
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A Northern California toddler fatally struck by a stray bullet while sleeping in his car seat last year was the victim of a rolling gun battle between rival gangs on a freeway, prosecutors said Thursday as they announced charges against three people.

The 1-year-old boy, Jasper Wu, was killed November 6, 2021, on Interstate 880 in Oakland when his mother's car got caught in the crossfire. He was just weeks away from turning 2 years old.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office filed murder charges Thursday against Trevor Green, Ivory Bivins and Johnny Jackson. A fourth suspect, Keison Lee, was killed in a separate shooting last month.

The defendants are part of the rival Chopper City and Eddy Rock gangs out of San Francisco, District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said during a news conference Thursday.

Green and Bivins, who are allegedly members of the Chopper City gang, were driving in an Infiniti along the freeway, while Jackson and Lee, alleged members of the Eddy Rock gang, were in a Nissan Altima, prosecutors said.

A shot fired from the Infiniti missed the Altima, prosecutors said, and instead went through the windshield of the Wu family's car. The bullet was found lodged in the seat behind Jasper's car seat, O'Malley said.

Green and Bivins are in custody on other charges in Contra Costa County and will be transferred to Alameda County for this case. Jackson was arrested Wednesday on a warrant and will be arraigned Friday.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspects had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India
4
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022