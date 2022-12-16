Maha: History-sheeter held, MD drug worth Rs 10 lakh and two country-made weapons recovered

A 34-year-old history-sheeter was arrested from Nalasopara in Palghar district of Maharashtra, and MD drugs worth Rs 10 lakh and two country-made weapons were recovered from him, police said on Friday. The accused planned to use the weapons to eliminate a group of persons who had fired at him in February 2021, an official of the Crime Unit-II (Vasai) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate said.

''During the night patrolling on December 11, a police team spotted a man moving in a suspicious manner in Nalasopara. Sensing trouble, the man started running away, but the police team caught him,'' senior inspector Shahuraj Ranavare of the crime unit said.

''The police seized 100 grams of MD valued at Rs 10,00,000 from him. They also recovered two country-made weapons, including a revolver, worth Rs 71,000 from the accused,'' he said. An offence under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act was registered against him at Tulinj police station.

''During the interrogation, the accused told the police that on February 14, 2021 a group of men fired three rounds at him from point blank range when he was sitting in a bar at Moregaon in Nalasopara,'' Ranavare said. The accused survived the attack, but suffered injuries on his head and hands in the firing, he said.

''He also told the police that he had procured the firearms from Uttar Pradesh to avenge the attack on him,'' the official said, adding that there were eight offences registered against him at Tulinj police station.

