Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish

A huge aquarium in the centre of Berlin has burst, causing a wave of devastation in and around the Sea Life tourist attraction, German police said Friday.

Police spokesman Martin Stralau said officers were alerted shortly before 6 a.m. that there was a leak at the aquarium.

One person was lightly injured, he said.

There was speculation that freezing temperatures had contributed to the leak, but Stralau said the cause of the incident was still being investigated.

Operators say the aquarium has the biggest cylindrical tank in the world. It contained 1,500 tropical fish before the incident and is a major tourist attraction in Berlin.