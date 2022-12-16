Left Menu

3 workers killed, 2 injured as fire breaks out at three-storey factory in Kanpur

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 16-12-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 16:05 IST
3 workers killed, 2 injured as fire breaks out at three-storey factory in Kanpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three workers were killed while two others were injured in a fire that broke out at a three-storey factory in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The incident occurred at a bicycle parts manufacturing factory in Mill Area, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Jaiprakash Singh (50), a resident of Unnao, Narendra Saini alias Deenu (40) and Pradeep Gautam alias Raju (28), residents of Kanpur Nagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Ravindra Kumar said The workers and mechanics, residing in the factory, noticed the fire on the ground floor of the building and informed the police, he said.

As many as eight fire-tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, he said, adding 11 workers were rescued.

Of the total, six workers were rushed to Lala Lajpat Rai hospital with burn injuries where three of them were declared dead by the doctors, he said.

Gaurav and Manoj are undergoing treatment at the hospital and their condition is said to be critical. Meanwhile, one other was discharged after administering first aid, the DCP said.

Prima facie, it seems that a short circuit at an electric motor on the ground floor could be the cause of the fire, police said.

An investigation has been launched into the incident and action would be taken following the findings, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022