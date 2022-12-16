3 workers killed, 2 injured as fire breaks out at three-storey factory in Kanpur

Three workers were killed while two others were injured in a fire that broke out at a three-storey factory in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The incident occurred at a bicycle parts manufacturing factory in Mill Area, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Jaiprakash Singh (50), a resident of Unnao, Narendra Saini alias Deenu (40) and Pradeep Gautam alias Raju (28), residents of Kanpur Nagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Ravindra Kumar said The workers and mechanics, residing in the factory, noticed the fire on the ground floor of the building and informed the police, he said.

As many as eight fire-tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, he said, adding 11 workers were rescued.

Of the total, six workers were rushed to Lala Lajpat Rai hospital with burn injuries where three of them were declared dead by the doctors, he said.

Gaurav and Manoj are undergoing treatment at the hospital and their condition is said to be critical. Meanwhile, one other was discharged after administering first aid, the DCP said.

Prima facie, it seems that a short circuit at an electric motor on the ground floor could be the cause of the fire, police said.

An investigation has been launched into the incident and action would be taken following the findings, the DCP said.

