NIA files charge-sheet in Amaravati pharmacist's murder case
The National Investigation Agency NIA on Friday filed a charge-sheet against 11 persons in the murder case Amravati-based pharmacist Umesh Kolhe who had shared social media posts backing Nupur Sharma. The charge-sheet was filed before the special NIA court here.The court had in September granted the central agency 90 days extension to file the charge-sheet.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge-sheet against 11 persons in the murder case Amravati-based pharmacist Umesh Kolhe who had shared social media posts backing Nupur Sharma. The charge-sheet was filed before the special NIA court here.
The court had in September granted the central agency 90 days' extension to file the charge-sheet. Kolhe was killed in eastern Maharashtra's Amravati city on June 21, 2022 after sharing on social media a post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad. The NIA registered a case on July 2 on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs under Indian Penal Code sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), and provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Maharashtra storms into first-ever final, to lock horns with Saurashtra
Bank of Maharashtra organises Town Hall Meeting on the Customer Rights and Grievance Redressal Mechanism under the RBI Nationwide Intensive Awareness Campaign
Exercise Agni Warrior concludes in Maharashtra
IAF helicopter makes 'precautionary' landing in Maharashtra's Baramati; crew safe
Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: It's Gaikwad vs Unadkat as Maharashtra meet Saurashtra