Left Menu

NIA files charge-sheet in Amaravati pharmacist's murder case

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Friday filed a charge-sheet against 11 persons in the murder case Amravati-based pharmacist Umesh Kolhe who had shared social media posts backing Nupur Sharma. The charge-sheet was filed before the special NIA court here.The court had in September granted the central agency 90 days extension to file the charge-sheet.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 17:15 IST
NIA files charge-sheet in Amaravati pharmacist's murder case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge-sheet against 11 persons in the murder case Amravati-based pharmacist Umesh Kolhe who had shared social media posts backing Nupur Sharma. The charge-sheet was filed before the special NIA court here.

The court had in September granted the central agency 90 days' extension to file the charge-sheet. Kolhe was killed in eastern Maharashtra's Amravati city on June 21, 2022 after sharing on social media a post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad. The NIA registered a case on July 2 on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs under Indian Penal Code sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), and provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022