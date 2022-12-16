Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Russian culture centre head wounded in Central African Republic assassination attempt -centre

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 17:24 IST
UPDATE 1-Russian culture centre head wounded in Central African Republic assassination attempt -centre

The head of a Russian cultural centre in the Central African Republic was taken to hospital in the capital Bangui on Friday after an assassination attempt, the Russian Embassy said.

A spokesperson for the Russian Embassy said Dmitry Syty, head of the "Russian House" culture centre, had opened a mail bomb addressed to him on Friday morning. The package from an anonymous sender exploded, injuring him seriously.

The Embassy said it had tightened its own security measures following the attack, TASS reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022