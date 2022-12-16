UPDATE 1-Russian culture centre head wounded in Central African Republic assassination attempt -centre
Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 17:24 IST
The head of a Russian cultural centre in the Central African Republic was taken to hospital in the capital Bangui on Friday after an assassination attempt, the Russian Embassy said.
A spokesperson for the Russian Embassy said Dmitry Syty, head of the "Russian House" culture centre, had opened a mail bomb addressed to him on Friday morning. The package from an anonymous sender exploded, injuring him seriously.
The Embassy said it had tightened its own security measures following the attack, TASS reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Demolition of houses for flood-affectees in Gilgit in ruthless manner
3 farmhouses sealed in Gurugram as part of drive against illegal constructions
U.S. House panel gets access to Trump's tax returns after long legal battle
Hogan raises money amid speculation of White House bid
Looking forward to supporting India's G20 presidency: White House