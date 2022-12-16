Vijay Diwas: Wreath-laying ceremony held at Lucknow's Smritika War Memorial

A wreath-laying ceremony was organised at the Smritika War Memorial in Lucknow Cantonment on Friday to commemorate Vijay Diwas. Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri, AVSM, VSM, GOC-in-C Central Command along with other serving soldiers laid a wreath at the memorial on this occasion, the Defence PRO said in a statement.

Dimri urged all present to remember the sacrifice made by the brave soldiers for our motherland and to strive to uphold the honour of the tricolour.

The event was celebrated with full military decorum and solemnity to honour the bravehearts of the armed forces who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the statement read.

The 1971 war began with Pakistan launching pre-emptive air strikes against 11 Indian airbases on December 3, 1971. The war was fought on both Eastern and Western fronts and lasted for 13 days which resulted in the complete surrender of Pakistan forces and the creation of Bangladesh.

