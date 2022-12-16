Left Menu

Vijay Diwas: Wreath-laying ceremony held at Lucknow's Smritika War Memorial

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-12-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 19:12 IST
Vijay Diwas: Wreath-laying ceremony held at Lucknow's Smritika War Memorial
  • Country:
  • India

A wreath-laying ceremony was organised at the Smritika War Memorial in Lucknow Cantonment on Friday to commemorate Vijay Diwas. Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri, AVSM, VSM, GOC-in-C Central Command along with other serving soldiers laid a wreath at the memorial on this occasion, the Defence PRO said in a statement.

Dimri urged all present to remember the sacrifice made by the brave soldiers for our motherland and to strive to uphold the honour of the tricolour.

The event was celebrated with full military decorum and solemnity to honour the bravehearts of the armed forces who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the statement read.

The 1971 war began with Pakistan launching pre-emptive air strikes against 11 Indian airbases on December 3, 1971. The war was fought on both Eastern and Western fronts and lasted for 13 days which resulted in the complete surrender of Pakistan forces and the creation of Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022