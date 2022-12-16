Left Menu

3 of a family killed as boat capsizes in Brahmaputra

PTI | Morigaon | Updated: 16-12-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 19:38 IST
3 of a family killed as boat capsizes in Brahmaputra
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her two minor children drowned when a boat carrying seven people capsized in the Brahmaputra in Assam's Morigaon district on Friday, a police officer said.

The country boat, in which the victims were travelling, overturned after colliding with another engine-driven boat at Hamu Chapori in Laharighat area of the district.

''All passengers of the country boat fell into the river under the impact of the collision. Three of them drowned, while four others managed to swim to safety,'' the officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Bimla Khatun, her son Jinnahtul Islam, and daughter Istara Khatun.

Their bodies were recovered by district authorities with the help of locals, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022